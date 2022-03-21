When: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners meeting, March 14.

What happened: The commissioners agreed to consider revising the requirements the township has in place for residents seeking to keep chickens on their property.

Details: The township’s current zoning ordinance provides for chickens to be kept as a conditional use. To get a conditional use approved, an applicant would have to submit a $750 application fee and $1,000 in escrow. The township would be required to hold a public hearing on the use before a final vote by the township commissioners. Upon approval the owner would be limited to 12 chickens that must be kept in an enclosure 50 feet from the property line and 100 feet from the nearest neighboring dwelling.

Public comment: The Rippergers, a family that formerly kept chickens, explained that they had sold their five chickens after they were told they could be fined for violating the zoning ordinance, and they saw how long and expensive the process to get approval would be. Jennifer Ishler, a resident who lives along Sutton Place, also spoke in favor of changing the process. She said common concerns about chickens, including odor and disease were issues only relevant to large scale commercial farms. She added that she would support measures like banning roosters and limiting the number of chickens that can be kept on a property.

Potential changes: Commissioners indicated they were open to replacing the conditional use requirement with a simpler permitting process. One potential change discussed was reducing the number of chickens permitted from 12 to five but decreasing the amount of property required to have them. Other options discussed included banning roosters, the idea Ishler supports, and creating a tiered system where the number of chickens permitted would be based on the size of the property.

Next steps: Commissioner Barry Kauffman suggested the Ripperger family submit recommended changes to the township manager, who would present them to the commissioners. Board Chair Donna DiMeo noted that the township’s youth committee could work with the agriculture committee to form a proposal.

Appointments: By a 4-1 vote, the board approved the appointment of Patrick Trimble as an alternate member of the zoning hearing board. Kauffman voted no because he had concerns about the appointment after Trimble had provided testimony for the opposing party in a lawsuit against the township. The board also swore in two new police officers and finalized the selection of J. Dwight Yoder as township solicitor and Jeff Shue as township engineer.

Other business: The board voted to table a resolution related to sewer access for the site of the Grandview Strand development project along New Holland Pike. Because the project was voted down at the commissioner’s last meeting, the board voted to table the resolution until they can gain clarity on whether the resolution is still relevant.