When: Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, July 13.

What happened: Fire/Rescue Chief Rick Kane discussed legislation to make the sale of fireworks in the state illegal. He said the likelihood of approval is scant because the fireworks lobby has money and fire departments don’t. “The conversation always comes back to money,” he said.

Police report: Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said in June there were 61 fireworks incidents — 33 in Manheim Township and 28 in Lancaster Township including the prosecution of a 17-year-old male for an incident that required the fire department.

Fire marshal: The board approved requests by Kane to hire a fire marshal and shift the age for new full-time firefighters from 21 to 18.

n Public hearing: Attorney Aaron Marines, of Russell, Krafft & Gruber LLP; and Jay Garber, owner of G. Investments LP, a farm with self-storage facilities on the northeast corner of Airport Road and East Oregon Road, presented a text amendment petition for a zoning ordinance, to allow the Garber family to use a renovated barn as a year-round conference/event center. The board will act on the request at a later date.

Civil service regulations: In light of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, the board amended and revised its regulations to de-escalate and defuse incidents with the public, with training for all staff.

Police appointments: The board appointed Brian E. Freysz to the rank of lieutenant; and Samuel J. Echternach and Randy S. Nolt, to the rank of sergeant.

Zoning board: Commissioners appointed Jane G. Macedonia as a member of the Zoning Hearing Board to fill the unexpired term of Matthew Wolf until January 2023.

Coffee with the community: The board will meet with residents and answer their questions from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Skyline Pool.

What’s next: The board has returned to its usual 5:30 p.m. meeting schedule on the second and fourth Monday of the month, with work sessions on the third Monday as needed. One is scheduled on July 20.