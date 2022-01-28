When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: The board voted 4-1 to allow the municipality’s mask mandate to expire on Jan. 31. Commissioner Barry Kauffman cast the dissenting vote, urging the board to keep the mandate because “numbers are still increasing and hospitals are overwhelmed.” The mandate took effect on Oct. 13, 2021.

Against masks: Resident Julie Rudisill said masks don’t work because COVID-19 particles are so small. “I had COVID two times, and I’m fine now,” she said. “I wish everyone would stop being so scared. Let’s let go of masks.” Rudisill did not wear a mask despite a sign on the door to the Manheim Township Public Library, where the meetings are held, stating that masks are required to enter.

For masks: Resident Emily Hosey spoke in favor of the mandate not because masks are 100% effective but because “they are helpful and we are still in extreme conditions.” She urged the board to consider the entire community “as long as people are sick in hospital beds and need to be intubated. A lot of kids are getting sick as well. You have the power.” Resident Brenda Kauffman added, “Hospitals and families are overwhelmed. Children are missing school. It’s important to continue until the numbers drop.”

Revised budget: Finance Director/Treasurer Jennifer Steigelman reopened the 2022 budget, removing some items and shifting some to be paid by the American Rescue Plan Act. “Our spending is about $3.5 million,” said board President Donna DiMeo, noting that the municipality has not had a tax increase in 12 years. When the municipal, fire and police departments outgrow their buildings, she asked if they should be replaced by one big, $20 million building. “What do we do?” she asked. “How do we spend safely and wisely? We need to talk about this so nothing comes as a surprise. ... We need to get an idea of what we’re facing. We’re charged with bringing it to everyone’s attention.”

Stonehenge Estates: The board approved a subdivision and land development plan for 22 single-family detached houses on 13.86 acres along Buckwalter Road and Northampton and Southampton drives, near Sarsen Road.

Linear trail: The board approved a motion to grant access to a trail at Landis Valley Christian Fellowship and Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery by removing part of a fence and connecting the trail at the intersection of Landis Valley Road and Oregon Pike.

Boettcher House Museum Board: The commissioners agreed to dissolve the board for the museum in Landis Woods, which is now used for a preschool, and place it under Parks and Recreation which runs the program.

Coffee with the Commissioners: Due to COVID-19, the board postponed the February event until 8:30 a.m. March 12 at the Richmond Square Fire Station.