When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Aug. 14. Vice Chair Stacey Morgan Brubaker was absent.

What happened: The board 4-0 voted to amend the township’s zoning regulations, as proposed by the Lancaster Airport Authority, clearing the way for an Aldi store within the overlay district of the Lancaster Airport.

What it means: The zoning text amendment adds a grocery store of less than 30,000 square feet as a land use permitted by special exception. A text amendment is a modification that supplements the underlying zoning district without changing the map.

Public hearing: Solicitor Dwight Yoder presided over a public hearing and invited comments for and against the zoning amendment. Among those offering input on the plan were Derek Dissinger of Barley Snyder, special counsel for the airport authority; Ed Foster, the airport’s executive director; and Joshua Sewald, of Dynamic Engineering. No one from the public opposed the plan during the meeting. Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning for Manheim Township, said the planning commission’s advisory board recommended the plan by a vote of 3-1, before sending the proposal to the board of commissioners.

Aldi plan details: The store is proposed at the far northwest corner of the airport property, diagonally across from Fulton Bank on Route 501. The site is currently a vacant field. The applicant is proposing minor improvements, including an extra shoulder on Route 501 for the main entrance, with a second entrance on Millport Road. No traffic study is needed. The store will have one truck per day for deliveries, described as a low footprint for replenishing its products. The proposed Aldi is significantly smaller than other grocers in the vicinity, including a Giant supermarket at 138,000 square feet. Dissinger said “market” is the more accurate term for the proposed Aldi, based on size, parking requirements and hours of operation. The proposed store will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Why it’s important: The airport authority’s plan is to bring in revenue from nonaeronautical commercial uses. Foster said the authority derives approximately one-third of its annual revenue from nonaeronautical uses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that revenue was the only thing that kept the airport afloat, officials said. The airport authority’s presentation offered examples of existing nonaeronautical uses, such as the clean fill site, movie theater (Penn Cinema), facility for woody yard waste (Warwick Township), convenience store (Sheetz), farming activities, transportation and RV storage and cellular repeating tower (Verizon).

Next steps: The zoning amendment allows for a land development plan to be filed. Township Manager Kane said, after the meeting, he is not sure if the plan will be filed by Aldi or the airport, as Aldi is leasing the land from the airport.

Ongoing airport discussion: As a follow-up to the news in June that Lancaster Airport is looking to add passenger jet airline service, township Commissioner John Bear said he had “a major concern” about 737s and larger jets going over neighborhoods and affecting property values. In response, Foster said the airlines would be bigger, but also newer and quieter. On the plus side, he said each flight would get 90 or more cars off the road.

Quotable: “Every airport is a reliever for another airport.” Foster said. “It’s a delicate balance between who wants it and who doesn’t.”

Firefighters seeking to unionize: Also during the meeting, the commissioners hired a labor consulting firm related to the firefighters’ union organizing efforts. Kane, who was Manheim Township Fire Rescue’s chief prior to his appointment as township manager in 2022, confirmed the consulting firm is not an attorney or a law firm.