- When: Commissioners meeting, Aug. 26.

- What happened: The board approved a motion to save taxpayers as much as $9 million in interest and expenses following a presentation by Jamie Schlesinger, a director in the Malvern office of the financial consulting firm PFM.

- Quotable: “We have practiced sound fiscal management and built up reserves we’re now using for the taxpayers’ benefit,” board President Albert Kling said after the meeting. “Why are we getting all this money? Because Belmont and the Crossings have paid a lot in fees and taxes. We need developers’ money to pay off taxpayers’ debt.”

- Taxpayer comment: Resident John Shipman congratulated the board, saying, “It makes sense to reduce debt whenever you can. It’s a no-brainer.”

- New treasurer: The board appointed Jennifer L. Steigelman to fill the unexpired term of Dawn M. Stratchko until Jan. 6, 2020. Steigelman has more than 18 years of experience in financial management. The board also appointed Steigelman to serve as an alternate voting member of the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau.

- Disc golf at Overlook Park: Jerry Dyson, a member of a disc golf league, proposed making improvements to the layout of the game in the park, noting that players risk getting tick bites while hunting for discs in the tall grass. He said the poor layout of the game makes it hard for players to go from point A to point B. He said he is hoping to get a corporate sponsor to finance the upgrade. Dyson has already met with the parks and recreation board. Michael Keene, vice chair of that board, spoke in favor of the proposal.

- Race to Remember: The board approved a motion to close roads in the Reidenbaugh Elementary School area for the race to benefit the Alzheimer's Association 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 2.