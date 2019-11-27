When: Commissioners meeting, Nov. 25.
What happened: Commissioners reviewed the potential reuse of some high-profile properties north of Lancaster city, one on Fruitville Pike and the other on Oregon Pike.
Historic mansion: The board approved a modification request from Belmont Investors to add a porch and fire escape to the former Mayer-Hess Mansion, 1580 Fruitville Pike. The historic building will be used for offices.
Convenience store proposal: The township Zoning Hearing Board will continue its proceeding at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, on an application for a Rutter’s convenience store at 1850 Oregon Pike, the site of the former Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill and Roseville Tavern. The public hearing will be at the Morgan Center in the Manheim Township Public Library.
Appointments: The board appointed the firm of Maher Duessel as the Manheim Township independent auditor until Nov. 30, 2020.
Street dedication: The board approved an ordinance to accept portions of the following streets for public ownership and maintenance: Addison Place, Buch Avenue, Crown Avenue, Landis Valley Road, Raleigh Drive, Spring Haven Drive and West Roseville Road.
What’s next: When commissioners meet on Dec. 9, they will consider a proposal to amend the zoning ordinance to prohibit retail gun shops within a 1,000 feet of any elementary school property.