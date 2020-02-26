- When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Feb. 24.
- What happened: Lancaster County’s top planner presented the “Places 2040” comprehensive plan that calls upon community leaders to promote growth-management goals. Scott Standish, executive director of the Lancaster County Planning Commission, is asking local officials for help in implementing the plan adopted by county commissioners.
- Quotable: “We wanted to create something easy to understand about the things we need to do to make Lancaster County a special place in the future,” Standish said. He spoke of challenges and benefits of how to balance large contiguous farmlands and large urban developments and reduce urban sprawl.
- Background: About 8,000 residents took part in preparing the growth-management plan, which began in 2015 and was completed in December 2018. The new plan seeks to target residential density to nine or more units per acre in the metro growth area of Lancaster city and its suburbs, including Manheim Township, and projects about 100,000 new residents in the county in the next 20 years. Standish said development can be positive and disputed the commonly accepted belief that high density developments mean more children and more traffic. “It’s a myth,” he said.
- New hires: Board President Sam Mecum swore in Christopher Wertz, Richard Flinn III, Ryan Gardill, Stefan Kuenzli, Zachary Reinhart and Kirk Evans as full-time firefighters and emergency medical technicians with the Manheim Township Fire Rescue Department. The additional six paid firefighters were made possible by a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, which will be used toward salaries and benefits, with $829,600 reimbursed over a three-year period.
n Pedestrian safety: The board acknowledged an engineering and traffic study to post two pedestrian warning signs in front of Nitrauer Elementary School, 811 Ashbourne Ave.
- What’s next: At the March 9 meeting, the board will discuss a proposed ordinance to establish citizen advisory committees. Mecum said the committees would have their own officers and meet quarterly. They would begin with three committees, for seniors, for people interested in agriculture and for environmental sustainability on a municipal level.