When: Manheim Township Commissioners virtual meeting, March 29.

What happened: The board held a special meeting to discuss a disorderly practices ordinance and the regulation of consumer fireworks, which would not impact display fireworks such as those at Long’s Park. Board President Tom O’Brien and Commissioner Donna DiMeo were absent.

Why it’s important: Commissioner Barry Kauffman asked the board to look into Manheim Township’s fireworks regulations after the state increased the power and number of consumer fireworks allowed. The new law would address noise, among other complaints the township has received. He said he experienced the problem in his own backyard, which is near a park where people set off fireworks.

Quotable: “The noise was deafening. We noticed our noses and throats were burning, then that our skin was burning. There were quarter-size pieces of unexploded fireworks all over our property, along with tons of paper debris in gardens, on roofs, lawns, cars. Most of the neighbors were aghast. We couldn’t get away from it, even when we went indoors,” Kauffman said.

Proposed: Changes to the regulations would include that consumer fireworks must end by 10 p.m., that shells must be disposed of within 24 hours, with a penalty for violations ranging from $100 to $1,000. Manheim Township Solicitor J. Dwight Yoder said because there are state regulations for consumer fireworks, municipalities walk a fine line regarding how much they can regulate. He said the fireworks lobby in Harrisburg is very strong and suggested Manheim Township try a strong public education component so people know the limitations, restrictions and safety risks.

Comment: Commissioner Carol Gifford suggested public safety be a priority in the lawmaking process. She said she has seen someone’s hair set on fire, knows of someone who lost a finger and others who have gone blind and had fires in their homes. “When residents complain, they’re concerned about the health and safety of families.”

Noise, besides fireworks: The board’s noise discussion was prompted by complaints last summer from neighbors within 300 feet of Stoner Grille in Overlook Park. At issue was whether the municipality, rather than the Liquor Control Board, should consider enforcing its noise ordinance against establishments with a liquor license. Attorney Barb Darkes, who focuses on regulatory and compliance matters, walked the board through the LCB code standards for noise. She said music is not allowed to be amplified if it can be heard beyond the boundary, which in the case of Stoner Grille would be all of Overlook Park. “That’s a tick above the normal noise ordinance,” she said.

Police input: “Why do we want to do this? What’s in it for us?” Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski asked, noting there are 18 restaurants in the municipality, with no complaints except for Stoner Grille.

Conclusion: Board Vice President Sam Mecum said there must be some way to harmonize between neighbors and restaurants.