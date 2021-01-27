When: Manheim Township Commissioners virtual meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Although the new township’s police advisory committee was not on the meeting agenda, Commissioner Donna DiMeo discussed a recent meeting with police Chief Thomas Rudzinski, suggesting he needs to be involved in shaping the committee of 15, including a police officer and himself, for which 50 residents have applied. She also said those not tapped to serve on the committee are asking questions about how they might provide input.

At issue: Sam Mecum, board vice president, said the police chief is concerned about the process, noting the board has two weeks to decide if it wants to do things differently. DiMeo said residents are asking “why was he picked and not me? We need to take a step back and ask why we’re doing this and what we’re doing. We want diversity and transparency. I would like people to feel comfortable.” She said those not selected to serve on the committee can still come to the meetings.

Conclusion: “Let’s think about it,” said Tom O’Brien, board president. “It will be on the agenda soon. Then we can deliberate.”

Compost park: The commissioners unanimously approved revising operations and fees for the compost park, imposing a flat fee of $2 per carload for residents and prohibiting use by nonresidents and commercial landscape businesses, which overwhelm capacity. The board plans to review the changes in a year.

New manager-secretary: Commissioner Barry Kauffman said the municipality has received close to 60 applications for the township’s top administrative post. Keystone Municipal Services has interviewed about 12 applicants. The board will interview five or six and whittle the number down to two or three for a vote by the end of February, with the new manager on the job by March 30. Ben Marchant, the interim manager-secretary, is among the applicants.

500 trees: Commissioner Carol Gifford reported Manheim Township Parks and Recreation Department recently planted 500 trees donated by the Lancaster Conservancy in Stoner and Overlook parks.