When: Manheim Township board of commissioners meeting, June 26.

What happened: Project Manager Chris Briggs from Glo Fiber Business addressed the board about the ongoing township-wide installation project, vowing to "make sure residents are happy" after acknowledging recent issues with incorrect door hangers and property damage.

Why it's important: Briggs admitted "the process was lacking" and outlined steps to allay future complaints and restore property, including commitments to landscape (grass seed, topsoil, straw) within seven days of work, temporarily patch paved areas and provide professional asphalt work within 30 days.

More: Briggs said Glo Fiber is required to report any damage caused to a public utility, such as a water main or gas line and respond within 24 hours. The company also takes responsibility for damage to sprinkler systems and dog fences, but it is up to the homeowners to report if those conditions exist.

Details: Briggs said company contractors are working in 26 serving areas within the township. The company is sending notices by mail to let residents know when construction is starting. Door hangers are placed 72 hours before construction starts.

Citizen comments: Steven St. John, of Fondersmith Drive, said he thought Glo Fiber's work was completed in his development, but last week someone was in his yard looking for a gas cover. "We wonder if they're coming back," St. John said.

What’s next: Briggs explained that after the infrastructure has been installed, subscribers can expect additional service that is much less invasive.

Township comments: “A lot of it is just lack of communication," said Andy Bowman, assistant township manager. He confirmed the township has received weekly updates from Glo Fiber, and the company is quick to get back to residents who have concerns.

Lot add-on: Commissioners approved the lot add-on plan for Christman Periodontics at the site of the former Roseville Tavern, which was demolished earlier this year. Ed Ostrowski of ELA Group Inc. said Josh Christman has been looking to expand, because his practice is "bursting at the seams." The plan involves construction of a two-story, 10,000-square-foot office building. The plan has received conditional approval for two points of access, including entry from Oregon Pike. All traffic must exit from the back of the property, which will connect to the site of the future Riptide Car Wash and former Stauffers of Kissel Hill.

Airport: After minimal discussion, the board unanimously approved a time extension pertaining to the Transteck hangar preliminary/final land development plan at Lancaster Airport. The board has until Sept. 26 to move forward.