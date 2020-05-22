When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 21.

What happened: Chief Tom Rudzinski reported traffic volume is up and encounters with suspects have become more violent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Fire/Rescue Chief Rick Kane, who also serves as director of emergency management, reported he is reviewing plans to reopen Manheim Township Public Library, to allow golf carts with one person per cart at Overlook Golf Course and to return volunteers to emergency response organizations.

Staffing update: All but seven or eight part-time municipal employees are back at work, Township Manager/Secretary Sean Molchany reported. In the police department, Rudzinski reported two part-time employees have been furloughed, and Manheim Township School District has permanently cut back from two school police officers to one officer.

Police negotiations: The board voted to hire Kapoor Associates as a consultant for arbitration in August and September on a new collective bargaining agreement with the police department, at a cost of $200 per hour, not to exceed $16,500.

Commissioner seat: The township is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners. Allison Troy has submitted her resignation effective May 29. Applicants must be registered voters and have lived in Manheim Township for a year. Resumes must be submitted by noon on June 10, with interviews on June 15 and a decision on June 22. The replacement will serve until the next municipal election in 2021.

Senior advisory committee: The board appointed Ruth Hannum and Susan Dyson as members of the new senior citizens advisory committee.

What’s next: The next board will meet on Tuesday, May 26, with a pre-meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. Meetings will continue at the same times every Monday in June with limited attendance in person and videoconferencing.