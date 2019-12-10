When: Commissioners meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: The board approved its 2020 budget of $26.5 million with no tax increase.
Details: Board member Donna DiMeo noted that the budget includes the new position of assistant executive director for the Manheim Township Public Library, with a salary of $55,000 plus benefits. She said the library is not in the black. “For me, this doesn’t seem warranted to put that on the taxpayers.”
Quotable: “I don't feel comfortable with this,” board member Sam Mecum said, referring to DiMeo’s comments. “I’ve met with the library director Joyce Sands, and I’m not convinced we don’t need an assistant.”
Budget vote: David Ferruzza, president of the library board, said Sands works seven days a week. “It’s a tremendously demanding job," he said. “I ask you to approve the budget as is.” The board approved the budget 4-1, with DiMeo dissenting.
New construction: The board approved a preliminary/final land development plan for Sterling Center, a 5,000-square-foot one-story office building on three acres off East Roseville Road in the existing Sterling Center Office Park.
Project details: The project will include a second access drive, additional parking and landscape screening along the property boundary as a buffer from the abutting residences.
Worthington phase two development: The board acknowledged a request to revise the plan on Kincaid Avenue, a cul-de-sac, from 33 townhomes to 20 single-family homes. The Riverview LLC project on Oregon Pike includes 133 proposed residences.
Compensation: The board approved a salary of $120,200 per year as of Jan. 1 for manager-secretary Sean Molchany.
Appointments: The board appointed Matthew C. Howe to the patrol division of the Manheim Township Police Department and Stephen Murray to the Manheim Township Public Library Foundation Board.
What’s next: The board will meet at the Manheim Township Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, when Stoner Farm on Eden Road will be on the agenda. Keystone Custom Homes has proposed building 106 single-family homes on 56.7 acres of land.