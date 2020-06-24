When: Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, June 22.

What happened: Board Vice President Tom O’Brien proposed the creation of a township advisory board on policing.

Quotable: “The killings of George Floyd, Brionna Taylor and too many Black Americans at the hands of the police have shown how far we have to go to end systemic racism in this country, specifically in law enforcement,” O’Brien said, reading from a prepared statement. “I want to make it clear that this proposal is not an indictment of our police department. I have consistently said that I am proud of our officers. They display a commitment to keeping us safe every day. I also appreciate that the department already incorporates many of the best practices in trainings and procedures. But, the issues facing American law enforcement are bigger than any one police officer or police department. We always have a responsibility to learn, to adapt, and to increase transparency so that all members of our community, regardless of race, have confidence that they can count on the police.”

Discussion: “I do think we have an exceptional police force, but we do need to adapt in face of (recent events),” said Commissioner Donna DiMeo. “It’s time for us to re-evaluate,” added Commissioner Barry Kauffman. Board President Sam Mecum said he’s received six emails in appreciation of the police department. “They’re not aware of any abuse, but they think this is a good time to develop a dialogue between the police and the community.”

New commissioner: The board appointed Carol Gifford, a Democrat, to fill the unexpired term of commissioner Allison Troy, also a Democrat, until the first Monday in January 2022.

Filling a vacancy: At the June 15 meeting, the commissioners interviewed 14 applicants and narrowed the field to three Democrats, Gifford, a community relations specialist for Lancaster’s VisionCorps; Kate Mercein Mann, an attorney with Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord LLC; and Stella Sexton, with Sexton Real Estate LLC and a certified tax preparer. The trio were interviewed again at the June 22 meeting.

The vote: The first vote was a tie between Gifford and Sexton. The board voted again at the end of the meeting, when it was 3-1 for Gifford, who was then sworn in.

Background: Before joining VisionCorps in April, Gifford served two years as communications manager for the Lancaster Parking Authority. She graduated from Penn State University with degrees in journalism and political science and received a master’s degree in political science at Syracuse University. During the interview, Gifford said her experience in managing Pennsylvania legislative affairs would make her effective working with state government agencies. An advocate for greater community engagement, she said, “Residents need to know what’s going on at the local level and how they can be part of it.”

What’s next: The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 29.

