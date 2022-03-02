When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: Students planning for post-secondary education opportunities will have a new tool to help them, as the board voted to switch from Naviance to Scoir.

What is it: Scoir is a customized, secure website that supports college and career planning. It also facilitates the submission of college application materials such as transcripts and letters of recommendation.

Background: At the Feb. 10 meeting, Joni Lefever, director of pupil services, and Elizabeth Ziegler, a K-12 counselor, recommended the change to Scoir. Ziegler said the Manheim Township counseling department selected Scoir because counselors believe it is the best system to support students and it will allow the district to save thousands of dollars every year.

Comment: Ziegler said on Feb. 11 that counselors have not been happy with Naviance in the last few years because it’s not easy for students to navigate. The contract costs $6,500 per year, while Scoir has no costs beyond a $250 set up fee. “At this point, we don’t see a downside,” Lefever said.

Also: The board approved minor revisions to a 2003 policy on video/audio recording on school property and in school buses and vehicles. The revisions acknowledge that law enforcement may utilize body cameras that record images and/or audio in the normal course of their activities in accordance with their departmental practices and policies, while prohibiting the use of audio recording that is not created for a school-related purpose on any district property, school bus or vehicle. At the Feb. 10 meeting, Superintendent Robin Felty said Robert Frankhouser, district solicitor, recommended the revisions to be in line with the Manheim Township Police Department.

Contract: The board approved a five-year contract with Hines Lawn Service for mowing and grounds care at an annual cost of $234,350, up from $229,250 per year in the previous contract.

Sports: Jessica Shellenberger, who could not attend the meeting, was welcomed as Manheim Township’s new girls field hockey coach. Formerly a coach at Donegal High School, Shellenberger was selected as the People’s Choice 2019 USA Field Hockey National Coach award winner. Also, student Henry Gingrich, who attended the meeting, was recognized for competing in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships Feb. 11-12, winning first place in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

Mini-THON: Board member reports: Board member Nikki Rivera reported the middle School Mini-THON raised $3,000 to help conquer childhood cancer.