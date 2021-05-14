When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 10, in person at the Manheim Township Public Library and also held virtually.

What happened: The board held a public hearing on a request by the Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, to tear down a portion of an old and inefficient building and replace it with a 140-space employee parking lot within the 100-year floodplain elevation. A new parking lot would eliminate the need for employees to park at Woodcrest Villa and be shuttled to the home.

Details: John Sauder, president of Mennonite Home Communities, said the home has 200 residents, down from 450 in 2017. The board will consider the request at its May 17 meeting.

Lancaster Airport expansion: The board approved measures paving the way for a new hanger and parking lot at the Lancaster Airport and an office building addition on 1.2 acres at the corner of Commerce Drive and Flory Mill Road.

COVID-19: The board voted unanimously to rescind the emergency declaration it enacted over a year ago because vaccinations have lowered the level of transmission.

Library event: Commissioner Carol Gifford, board liaison to Manheim Township Public Library, announced that to raise money for its endowment fund, the library will sponsor an outdoor children’s movie, “Matilda,” based on Roald Dahl’s book, at 8:45 p.m. May 21, at Penn Cinema. Cost is $30 per vehicle.

Parks and Recreation: Gifford said Matt Stopa, youth sports and activities manager for the parks department, is about to complete a digital pathways map that should be available to the public on their phones by the end of June.

Appreciation: The board thanked Jon Singer for 28 years of service on the Manheim Township Youth Aid Panel, the first of its kind in Lancaster County, formed to help first-time juvenile offenders get back on track. Singer was commended for helping hundreds of teens while serving on the seven-member panel, which he helped develop in 1993.

Quotable: “You made a difference with countless youth,” said police Chief Thomas Rudzinski, who also thanked Singer for his service, along with Darryl Mitchell, director of operations for Manheim Township Ambulance Association, who said many of the youth volunteered with the ambulance association.

Policing forum: Township commissioners will hold a public hearing on policing at the May 17 meeting.