When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, June 29.

What happened: The board addressed the status of pools, recreation venues, the library and future public works projects in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pools: Board Vice President Tom O’Brien said Overlook and Skyline pools will open to nonresidents at 2 p.m. July 6 if attendance by residents hasn’t reached capacity of 225 at each pool. Donna DiMeo, board liaison with Manheim Township Parks and Recreation, said swim club memberships fell from 800 last year to 200 this year.

Golf course and rink: Township Manager/Secretary Sean Molchany said golfers at the Overlook Golf Course are 45% the usual number of players. DiMeo said the skating rink is open to walkers from 7 to 9 a.m. weekdays and that for now plans are underway for the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale at the rink at the end August.

Library: Manheim Township Public Library is now open every other hour for 25 people to visit for 30 minutes. Curbside service is open. Computers are available and there’s an online book club and a virtual children’s reading program. Molchany said passport services are expected to be available in the next couple of weeks. Commissioner Carol Gifford will serve as liaison to the library.

Public works: The board discussed the postponement of capital projects until next year due to a decrease in revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Molchany said he prepared a list of 38 projects, each on hold for now, except road paving. The board plans to review projects in the next week to 10 days and decide exactly which projects to shelve.

Ag committee: The board appointed John S. Beiler, Pamela M. Havers, Chad E. Hurst, Lester M. Oberholtzer, Arthur E. Reist and Martin L. Wenrich as members of the agricultural/farm advisory committee. Havers will chair the committee, with Daniel S. Sweigert serving as nonresident agricultural/farm expert. The board plans to appoint two more members, bringing the committee to full capacity.

Senior citizens committee: O’Brien said he met recently with the advisory committee to set up its organization.

Sustainability committee: The board appointed Stella Sexton as a member of the committee with commissioner Carol Gifford as liaison.

What’s next: For now, regular meetings will be held virtually the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.