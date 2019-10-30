When: Commissioners meeting, Oct. 28.
What happened: Board President Albert Kling swore in firefighters J. Michael Bashore and Justin Rhoads as captains of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue Department, for a total of three captains in the department.
Why it’s important: Fire Chief Rick Kane said this was the first time in the department’s nine years that firefighters have been promoted within the department.
Background: Rhoads joined the department as a part-time firefighter in 2012 and moved to full time last year. He began as a volunteer firefighter in 1995 in Berks County. Bashore joined the department as a part-time firefighter in 2014 and also moved to full time last year, after he retired as battalion chief of special operations for the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department. He began as a volunteer firefighter with the Eden Fire Company in 1983.
Traffic safety request: Resident April Colarelli asked the board to install flashing lights at the entrance for the safety of students and staff, after describing a car crash while making a left-hand turn on East Oregon Road into the Manheim Township school complex. Manheim Township Manager/Secretary Sean Molchany said he would talk to the state because East Oregon is a state road.
Business expansion: The board approved a preliminary/final land development plan for Irwin & Weinhold Truck Training Center to remove existing buildings on 4.5 acres at 151 Koser Road to pave the way for construction of a two-story, 21,000-square-foot office building with parking and a gravel area to the rear for truck training. Also, the board approved a request by K-Logic LLC, the owner of a building at 780 Flory Mill Road, to demolish it and build a new one to house Classic Granite & Marble, with a warehouse, production areas, offices and a showroom.
Finances: Commissioners David Heck said an audit of the township’s books received “a good, clean report.”
Franchise agreement: A public hearing on a proposed telecommunications agreement between Manheim Township and Comcast will be held at the next commissioners’ meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 11.