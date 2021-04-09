When: Manheim Township School Board virtual meeting, April 8.

What happened: Dan Lyons, director of technology, and Bette Oberle, director of safety and security, led the board through a presentation on purchasing new cloud-based security cameras, with 10-year software licensing, for the middle school and high school to replace an analog system that is 15- to 20-years old.

Comments: The switch from analog to internet protocol will have “far-reaching implications,” Lyons said. Oberle said the update “will provide a safe environment in our schools,” by helping to deter crime, bullying and school violence. “A lot of people think cameras catch, but they also protect,” said Matthew Johns, dean of students at the high school. “The current camera system is not dependable.”

Details: The district would transition to the new plan from 2022 to 2025. Cost for 82 cameras in the middle school is projected to be $133,291 and is included in cost of construction of the new building. Capital reserves would cover $192,925 for 108 cameras in the high school and $34,983 to phase out all analog cameras from the six elementary schools and Landis Run Intermediate School.

Public health: The board discussed, but took no action, in support of a resolution proposed by Manheim Township Board of Commissioners to establish a Lancaster County Health Department, with 18 examples of why the municipality wants a department, including that it would enable Manheim Township to obtain state funding for the expertise and resources for a full range of public health services to county residents and support for local municipalities.

Details: Jaclyn Dudzic, Manheim Township School District health department supervisor, outlined the benefits of the department to the district, noting that having one would have helped with a shorter response time to COVID-19. Board President Nikki Rivera said Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health “stepped up and acted as a local health department… but a health department might be better.” Board member Joyce Stephens said the board needs more information before acting on the resolution, while board member Stephen Grosh said the board should not get involved in the resolution because it has enough on its plate. Board member Janet Carroll said LGH was reactive, while a LCHD would be proactive. “We’re not hearing Lancaster County schools pushing for a county health department,” Rivera said, adding that she will bring up the topic when she and another school board member meet with two commissioners on April 20.

Textbooks: Rebecca Hyde, K-12 science content specialist, asked the board to approve the purchase of 100 copies of a new Advanced Placement biology text book for 11th and 12th grades for 2021-22. “It will take our kids into health professions,” Rivera said.

Staff: Karen Nell, who served the district for more than 20 years — most recently as director of federal programs and curriculum and instruction — recently took a new position as assistant superintendent at Elizabethtown Area School District.

What’s next: The board will hold a voting meeting on April 15.