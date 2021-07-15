When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, July 12.

What happened: In a 4-1 vote, the board conditionally approved a lease agreement with Wetherburn Town Center LP to convert a former bank at Richmond Square to a fourth fire station in the municipality. Commissioner Barry Kauffman voted against the agreement after his request to table the motion due to concerns raised by the township solicitor was denied.

Cost: Monthly rent for the station, with one truck, in the 15-year lease would be $6,125 for the first five years and $7,329 for the last five years.

What’s next: Final approval of the fire station lease agreement is pending the resolution of certain insurance issues by the township solicitor and the owner’s representatives, Commissioner Donna DiMeo said. Plans call for the station to be up and running by December.

Police awards: Officers Joel J. Ayers, Matthew S. Bender, Michele L. Klinger, Charles S. Wickers and Ryan R. Snyder received distinguished service awards; officers Troy J. Hikins and Daniel S. Swigart, humanitarian awards; Officer Cody J. Lewis, meritorious award; officers Donald H. Everetts and Daniel S. Swigart, lifesaving awards; Officer Shane K. Long, officer of the year award; Anne M. Henderson, civilian of the year award; officers Joel J. Ayers, Donald H. Everetts and Kenneth K. Smith and Lt. Charles M. Melhorn, commissioners’ firearms proficiency awards; Sgt. John C. Donnelly and Tanya Benner, chief’s awards.

Also: The police department has hired an officer and a full-time uniformed civilian aide.

Stream restoration: The board approved a bid not to exceed $257,865 to Flyway Excavating for the restoration project for a stream in Stonehenge development.

Tree planting: The board approved a request by Stroud Water Research Center to plant trees by a stream next to where Alliance of the Chesapeake Bay planted trees this past spring in Overlook Park. “We’re taking advantage of a grant to make headway in cleaning our streams,” Commissioner Carol Gifford said.

What’s next: The board will hold a workshop about organizational goals and objectives for next year at the barn at Stoner Commons, 605 Granite Run Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16.

Kids event: A children’s book reading and ice cream social will be held at 10 a.m. July 17 on the Stoner House porch in Overlook Park.

Coffee with a Cop: The township will hold Coffee with a Cop at 8:30 a.m. July 28 in the bistro at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike.

Township historical society: Vincent Kneizys, representing the society, reviewed plans for an event marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the memorial, represented by a beam from the Twin Towers, behind the Manheim Township Public Library. Golf carts will be available to take people up the hill to the memorial. Retired Army Col. Michael Angelo, who was at the Pentagon when it was struck by United Airlines flight 77, will speak.