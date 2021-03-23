When: Manheim Township commissioners virtual meeting, March 22.

What happened: The commissioners welcomed Declan Murphy to the newly created position of communications specialist at the municipality. The board will formally introduce James Drumm, the new secretary/manager, at a special meeting April 19.

Recognition: The board honored Aidan Cliff, a graduate of Manheim Township High School, who served as director of development for THON 2020 and 2021 at Penn State University, where he is now a junior. This year the virtual event raised $10.8 million for the Four Diamonds Fund, with a mission “to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.”

Police: The board appointed Marc Wiczkowski, Adam Lawson and Michael Tappen as new officers with the department, beginning March 22. “Starting today, we’re at full manpower,” police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said.

Traffic: The commissioners unanimously approved an application for a traffic signal at Harrisburg Pike and Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s campus and acknowledged an engineering and a traffic study for posting a 25-mph speed limit on Windover Turn, between Hunsicker and Butter roads.

Compost Park: Board President Tom O’Brien said everyone seems to be concerned about the new compost procedures. “We’ve run into stumbling blocks,” he said, noting that some board members sat down with residents to come up with short-term solutions. Long-term solutions will be on the agenda at the April 12 meeting. On Saturdays and Sundays through June, personnel will be at the park to help residents obtain cards and load them. After June, a toll-free number will be available for help with problems. The park and the office will now accept checks, which also will be accepted later at Stauffer Mansion and the Manheim Township Public Library. The procedures will be on the website soon.

Federal funding: Commissioner Donna DiMeo said the municipality will receive about $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in two payments, this May and next May. She said she would like the board to discuss using the funds for upcoming stormwater management projects to save taxpayers fees.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: Manheim Township will hold the event at 1:30 p.m. March 27 at the baseball fields along Basset Drive in Overlook Park for children 2-8, featuring egg-themed games, “Meet the Bunny,” crafts, prizes and popcorn. Participants need to bring their own baskets. Pre-registration and masks are required.

Coffee with Commissioners: Two commissioners will meet with residents from 8-10:30 a.m. April 10 at the Manheim Township Public Library.

What’s next: The commissioners will discuss a proposed fireworks and noise ordinance, along with the proposed sound barriers along Route 222 at a workshop meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 29.