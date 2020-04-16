When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 16.

What happened: The board unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing the commissioners to take emergency actions and issue emergency orders during a local disaster emergency involving a pandemic. The ordinance makes clear the municipality has the authority to regulate real estate inspections and the permit process during a pandemic.

Compost park: The board discussed reopening the park, which closed April 11, by regulating access with an alternative system involving a gate activated by a card or key fob to eliminate contact with personnel who would otherwise need to be onsite.

Also: The board is waiting to hear from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which issues the permit for the compost park, if the procedure could be limited to Manheim Township residents.

Emergency management update: Fire/Rescue Chief Rick Kane said residents with garden plots near the compost park are complaining because they cannot access the compost.

Decontamination: Kane said township police vehicles were treated using a mobile spray device on April 14, while fire/rescue vehicles were treated April 16.

Manheim Township Public Library: Orrstown Bank has donated $10,000 to the library for a summer reading program for children in kindergarten to third grade. Funds came from the earned income tax credit procedure established by state law.

What’s next: If needed, the board will meet in a work session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 20 and/or in a special meeting from 8-10 a.m. April 21, both via telephone or videoconferencing because the municipal office is closed to the public. Check the township website for phone and identification numbers to log on.