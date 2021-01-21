When: Virtual Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: The board held a special public meeting on the proposed citizens’ police advisory committee to give residents a chance to air any concerns they have about it. No appointments were made. No action was taken. Police Chief Tom Rudzinski attended the meeting but did not speak. Earlier this month, the board proposed appointing 11 residents and two members of the police force to the committee.

Why it matters: The purpose of the committee is to evaluate the role and scope of police in the community and to make recommendations. Among the responsibilities of committee members will be to determine whether there are historical, institutional or systemic policies, practices, training materials or procedures that can lead to the unequal treatment of African-Americans, Hispanics and communities of color.

Potential committee members: “I’m not white, I’m not a communist,” said Adam E. Hosey, a potential committee member who said people have been spreading lies about him. “I’m an educator, dedicated to having difficult conversations …. We must hurt less and inform more.” He encouraged the board to move forward with the committee, which he said must have diversity. Moniqua M. Acosta, another potential committee member, said she is positive community support for police will grow with the formation of a committee.

Comments in favor: Resident Courtney Morton commended the board, suggesting the committee will break down barriers between the police and residents. “There’s always room for improvement.” Resident Kristen McCormick, who also supports the committee, introduced herself as a daughter and granddaughter of former police officers. She said she couldn’t think of a better way for the community and the police to come together than to sit down and talk together.

Also: Resident Ryan Dodson spoke in support of the committee by way of a disturbing story about a friend with suicidal thoughts and how the police mishandled his case, hoping that with the help of a committee, the police will respond better to mental health issues.

Comment against: “We don’t need an advisory committee,” said resident Sylvia Sheaffer, who opposes the committee. She suggested the board do research on illegal immigrants coming into Lancaster County.

Commissioner comment: Barry Kauffman said he has spoken to residents, some who want more police visibility, some who want less and some who want a different style of policing. But no one wants to defund the police, he said, adding that the police budget is fully funded.