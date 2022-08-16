When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Mayor Scot Funk cast the tie-breaking vote to require landlords obtain a lead safety certification. Council members Adam Buchmoyer, Carol Phillips and Brad Roth voted to have the borough’s solicitor draft the ordinance and advertise it. Council president Noah Martin and council members Jim Blanck and Jared Longenecker were opposed.

Why it matters: Marisol Maldonado, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health lead poisoning prevention program manager, said in a May 20 presentation to council that about 70% of homes in Manheim were built before 1978 and probably contain some form of lead. The metal is toxic for children 6 and younger through broken surfaces, such as paint flakes.

Details: The ordinance would require landlords to obtain their initial lead certification in the year their units are scheduled for inspection, and then every six years after that unless a known issue arises. Issues could include a child diagnosed with lead poisoning, or a regular rental inspection or complaint where potential lead hazards are noticed. The lead safety inspection would be done by a state-certified lead-based paint risk assessor, and if there is an issue with lead paint, remediation would be done by a state certified lead-safe contractor.

Discussion: Blanck said all the responsibility should not rest only on the landlord. He said tenants should be able to do minor things such as sweep up any dust from lead paint. Longenecker said he would like to have a broader definition about the types of contractors or companies that could do the testing and any necessary abatement. He said a contractor should not be required to be certified in lead abatement. He also has a concern with the cost of the certification, which is estimated at $250. Borough zoning and codes officer Donna Czeiner said the cost would be $250 every six years.

Quotable: “We do rental inspections for safety purposes. This (lead paint that’s peeling or cracking) is a safety issue,” Roth said.

“Landlords are supposed to provide a safe environment for tenants. Lead poisoning is 100% preventable. Yes, it will cost some money, but if a child has lead poisoning, there’s permanent damage and there’s no cure,” Czeiner said.

Next step: Council will take action on the proposed lead safety inspection ordinance at either the Aug. 30 or Sept. 13 meeting.

Pool meeting: Council approved holding the meeting for the Manheim Community Pool feasibility study Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored train station, 210 S. Charlotte St. It will be followed by the council’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m.

Borough vehicles: Council tabled action on a proposal presented by Rachel Cramer of Enterprise Fleet Management for managing the vehicles in both the borough and police department’s fleet. She said, with a new fleet, fuel costs would be reduced by 20% and maintenance costs would be reduced from $59 on average to $32 per unit. Cramer said by shifting from reactively replacing inoperable vehicles to proactively planning vehicle purchases, the borough would be able to replace all its vehicles over the course of 4 years while creating an annual savings of $14,401 along with a 10-year savings of $537,932.