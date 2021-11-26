Buying in Manheim is an important way to help the community thrive, says Kristie Schmid, executive director of the Manheim Chamber of Commerce.

To encourage shoppers to visit Manheim and make purchases at local retailers, the chamber is offering a free gift wrap station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, at Horst Arts, 17 N. Main St.

Manheim’s mix of retailers includes some long-standing businesses, including Heisey Jewelry Co. and Divine Consign, as well as some newer retailers like Prussian Street Arcade and The Turntable. There are also some art studios such as Horst Arts, Creative Inspirationz Art Gallery and Big Dream Creative Art Studio.

Prussian Street Arcade, 49 N. Main St., celebrates its second anniversary this month. The 10,000-square-foot market is part of the Manheim REO Marketplace. Owners Susan and Michael Ferrari each have their own space within Prussian Street Arcade. Susan Ferrari describes Prussian Street as a “general store with a boutique flair; every little store (stand) has its own story.”

Prussian Street features items from over 100 vendors, including handcrafted furniture and decor items, antique and vintage items, baby items, women’s fashion and accessories, and toys and games. The main lobby is redone to reflect each season and is a “great selfie spot,” Michael Ferrari says. It will be festively decorated for the holidays.

On Small Business Saturday, Prussian Street Arcade will offer a goodie bag giveaway for the first 25 customers. Individual vendors may also offer specials. For more information visit prussianstreetarcade.com or the arcade’s Facebook page.

Another retailer to check out is The Turntable Vintage Audio and Records, 54 S. Main St. Vintage audio components and records can be purchased at the store or online at https://theturntablestore.com/online-store. The Turntable also refurbishes and repairs 1970s or newer audio components.

Turntable owner Max Iserna opened The Re’Mac Store earlier this month in an adjacent shop at 56 S. Main St. This new store sells refurbished and renewed Apple products and also offers a data recovery service via third-party vendor Manheim Data Solutions. Refurbished Apple products may be purchased in-store or online at: theremacstore.com/s/shop. To celebrate the store’s opening, customers visiting the store before Dec. 2 can enter to win an Apple iPad.

Glasshouse Wineworks is planning to open its tasting room at 8 S. Charlotte St. on Nov. 24. Wine and cider are made in a separate onsite building by wine- and cider-maker Josh Sabo. Sabo, Greg Zittle and Krista Cassidy are all partners in the business.

“We’re excited about opening the tasting room,” Zittle says, adding that this will be the businesses’ first Small Business Saturday.

The tasting room is housed in a portion of the former residence that was originally a two-story lo

“I’m really into history, including art history. Manheim has some great history,” Cassidy says. “We named the business Glasshouse since it’s about two blocks away from where (Manheim founder) Henry William Stiegel had his glassworks.”

One of the wines, 1764, a sparkling Traminette, takes its name from the year Stiegel’s glasshouse was built. Glasshouse offers a variety of red and white wines, including several with names related to the Manheim area. For Small Business Saturday, the winery and cidery will offer a 10% discount on bottles. Curbside pickup is available, and there’s free delivery in Manheim and a $5 delivery fee to Lititz.

Other retailers new to Manheim’s downtown this year are Aguero Family Outlet, a retailer offering overstock items at discounted prices both in-store and on its Facebook page, and 717 Reptiles, a shop focusing on reptiles and supplies (717reptiles.com).

For unique handblown glasswork, check out the work of the artisans at Manheim’s Stiegel Glassworks 1976. In addition to items such as business cardholders, tumblers and goblets, the glassblowers at Stiegel Glassworks also craft seasonal décor items. For the holidays, the selection includes snowmen in varying sizes and candy canes. The handcrafted glass items can be found at Prussian Street Arcade and Longenecker’s Hardware, 127 Doe Run Road. For more information on Stiegel Glassworks, visit stiegelglassworks.org or its Facebook page.

Small Business Saturday is the prelude to Christmas in Manheim. A number of special holiday activities will be held the weekend of Dec. 5. Information about holiday festivities will be posted on the Manheim Chamber’s website, manheimchamber.com, and the borough’s website, manheimboro.org.