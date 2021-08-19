When: Aug. 10 Borough Council meeting.

What happened: Face coverings are now optional for people visiting the borough building at 15 E. High St., under a new policy council approved.

Discussion: Council member Jared Longenecker said Manheim Community Library, which shares the building with the borough offices, is requiring patrons to wear face coverings indoors for in-person services and programs. An Aug. 4 email to library patrons indicates the library is offering lobby pick-up of materials for patrons who would rather not wear a face covering. Online resources are also available.

Homeowner assistance: Council agreed to participate in a homeowners assistance program offered through Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County. The program would provide grants up to $3,500 to income-eligible homeowners for half of the cost to complete site and utility improvements required by the borough in conjunction with public works projects. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the grant to homeowners could cover costs for sidewalk repairs as well as water or sewer line repairs. Homeowners could apply for the grants beginning next year, and the borough would be responsible to notify homeowners within project areas about the availability of the financial assistance.

Parking restrictions: Council agreed to advertise a traffic ordinance amendment to restrict parking near Manheim Central High School, 400 E. Adele Ave. Parking would be prohibited on school days from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the east side of Hershey Avenue, north of the Adele Avenue intersection. Council will take action on the parking restriction during the Aug. 31 meeting.