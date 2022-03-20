When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 8.

What happened: Council agreed to send a proposal to Manheim Central School District that calls for the outsourcing of school crossing guards to All City Management Services, a private contractor that claims to be the nation’s largest.

Background: Currently, the cost for the 11 crossing guards is shared between the borough and the school district. Manheim Police Department handles hiring, training and administration of the guards. Mayor Scot Funk said Elizabethtown Borough outsourced its crossing guards at least five years ago. All City Management provides crossing guards to Manheim and Lancaster townships and School District of Lancaster. Manheim Borough Council approved outsourcing the program in June 2016 but reversed its decision a month later, citing rising costs.

Details of the proposal: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said the contractor’s proposal would maintain same cost-sharing arrangement, with the district paying for six crossing guards and the borough paying for five. Under a contract starting in the 2022-23 school year, the borough would pay $31,023 and the school district would pay $43,032. Stauffer said crossing guards would be offered employment with ACMS, and their pay would increase by $1 per hour to $16.25 per hour. ACMS says its program can share relief guards with other communities. Stauffer said the contractor would hire and train crossing guards as well as provide administrative services.

Quotable: “We have a good group of guards right now; they give us as much of an advance notice as they can if they need to call off. But my worst nightmare is having a guard call off and not being able to place someone at a location due to lack of a substitute guard or having all our officers out on calls,” Stauffer said.

Discussion: Resident Donna Hlavacek said she’s concerned that outsourcing the crossing guard program would mean losing local control. She said the police department has control of the cost of the program She asked if All City could guarantee where crossing guards are deployed, even if one calls off. Council members asked Stauffer to obtain more information about staffing decisions and cost containment from the contractor.

What’s next: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the crossing guard proposal is likely to come up again at the March 29 meeting. It will be held at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 15 E. High St.

Crosswalk: Council awarded contracts to install a crosswalk on North Main Street at Danner Alley. Jons Concrete Plus LLC received a $19,804 contract to install handicapped-accessible ramps on the sidewalk. Sexton Striping LLC was awarded the $1,875 contract for crosswalk striping.

Police purchases: Council approved several purchases for the police department including $35,000 for new booking software, $1,243 for a new desktop system and a $42,721 lease/purchase of a 2022 all-wheel drive vehicle with police interceptor package, including trade-in credit and all accessory costs.

Other business: Funk welcomed Pennsylvania State Fair Show Queen Anna Haldeman to the meeting. A Manheim Central High School senior, Haldeman is the first Manheim Farm Show Queen to be selected as State Fair Queen.