When: Manheim Borough Council meeting on July 26.

What happened: Council authorized borough staff to prepare a draft ordinance requiring rental properties to have a lead-free certification. It would be based on a similar Columbia Borough ordinance.

Why it matters: Marisol Maldonado, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health lead poisoning prevention program manager, told council in a May 20 presentation that about 70% of homes in Manheim were built before 1978 and probably contain some form of lead. The metal is toxic for children 6 and younger through broken surfaces, such as paint scrapings.

Details: Contacted after the meeting, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the draft ordinance staff were asked to prepare would require landlords to obtain their initial lead certification in the year their units are scheduled for inspection, and then every six years after that, unless a known issue arises. Issues could include a child diagnosed with lead poisoning or a regular rental inspection or complaint where potential lead hazards are noticed.

Discussion: Council President Noah Martin said it’s important to educate landlords about any lead testing requirements and how the process would work. Several council members discussed how frequently rental units would be required to have a lead test. Council member Jim Blanck said he’s been doing research and speaking with community members on the issue, but doesn’t feel he has enough information at this point to make a decision about how often rental units should be required to be tested. Council member Jared Longenecker said he would like to have a broader definition of the types of contractors or companies that could do the testing and any necessary abatement. He said a contractor should not be required to be certified in lead abatement. Resident Donna Hlavacek asked council to consider whether not requiring a contractor to be certified for lead abatement could jeopardize potential funding that may be available to landlords.

Next step: Council will review a draft of the proposed ordinance at an upcoming meeting.

Waste disposal contract: The borough’s three-year waste disposal contract with GFL is nearing its end. During the July 12 meeting, council agreed to exercise the option for a one-year contract extension. Fisher said GFL did not accept the contract extension. Council agreed to have a bid package prepared for the borough’s waste disposal needs.