When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Nov. 8.

What happened: Council unanimously agreed to provide a letter of support to the borough Zoning Hearing Board for an adaptive reuse of the former firehouse, 26 E. High St. The proposal from G and Z Investments would create a restaurant on the first floor of the historic building and short-term rental units on the second floor and one on the third floor.

Why it matters: Council approved the transfer of the vacant building to the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority in January 2020. The land bank’s intent is to guarantee the property’s highest and best use in collaboration with the borough.

Land bank: Sean Krumpe, program coordinator with the land bank, said after examining the building, it was determined that the best use would be first-floor commercial space and residential space on the second and third floors. In 2021, two responses were received to the land bank’s first request for proposals (RFP) for reuse of the building, however, neither proposals could guarantee adequate funding to bring the property into productive use. This year the land bank again looked for RFPs for the building and received four responses. Krumpe said G and Z’s proposal was the only one that could guarantee adequate funding and to fully build out the first floor commercial space and use the second and third floors as residential space.

Proposal: G and Z is proposing to use the first floor as an eatery/cafe restaurant and the second and third floors as short-term rental units. One rental unit would occupy the entire second floor, and one unit would occupy the entire third floor. Ed Boornazium, an area realtor and partner in G and Z Investments, said the group recently completed a short-term rental project at 59 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy. It is one of 10 short-term rental properties operated by G and Z. “We like micro-projects where we can make a difference,” he said. Boornazium said the group focuses on properties such as the old firehouse in Manheim and intends to incorporate bits of the building’s history and the town’s history in the reuse and decor. He called the old firehouse project “difficult,” noting the building will need a lot of renovation. “The only way we can make the numbers work is to make the two residential units Airbnbs,” Boornazium said.

Zoning issues: Perhaps the biggest hurdle the project faces is a lack of parking. Krumpe said the building occupies the entire property. Also, the borough’s zoning ordinance allows only short-term rentals in single-family attached or detached houses. Variances for parking and the short-term rentals would be required from the zoning board. Krumpe said the proposal to reuse the old firehouse would benefit the community because it’s in the borough’s central business district and it would bring new people into the community.

What’s next: Requests for the two variances will be presented to the borough Zoning Hearing Board at its Jan. 9 meeting. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. in council chambers at 15 E. High St.

Summer playground: Council approved a $2,747 contract with Lititz recCenter to continue the summer playground program at Mummau Park.

Pool: Council approved a tentative proposal from YMCA of the Roses for the 2023 pool season at Manheim Community Pool. The lap pool would be open to the public on weekends and holidays. Cost to manage the lap pool would be approximately $25,000. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the YMCA is not sure if staffing could be provided, as the pool would be open on a limited basis.

Trash collection: Council approved a contract with GFL for trash and recycling services. Trash pickup in the borough will continue to be on Thursday. Annual fees to residents for the service will be $347, billed in two installments of $174 each.