When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Dec. 29.

What happened: Council reviewed the response to the Dec. 16 snowstorm that dumped about 6 inches of snow in the borough before turning to sleet.

Why it’s important: Council member Brad Roth, who also serves as the borough’s emergency management coordinator, said the public works staff did a great job in a challenging snowstorm. But he said it’s always good to review incidents to find out what can be done better.

Snow Emergency: Because of the amount of snow, a snow emergency was in place beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 16. When a snow emergency is declared residents should remove vehicles parked along designated snow emergency routes so these streets can be plowed curb to curb. Vehicles that are parked along these routes when they are plowed could receive a citation from police. Mayor Scot Funk said since this snowstorm hit about a week before Christmas and a number of residents have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he directed the police department to not issue citations.

Quotable: “I drove around the snow emergency routes about two hours after the snow emergency went into effect. I saw about a dozen vehicles parked on those streets,” Funk said.

Plowing: Public Works director Lindsey Uhlig said the public works crew plowed for about 22 hours to remove most of the snow. After resting, the staff went out early Dec. 18, to do clean-up work, such as removing additional snow at intersections. She said the south end of the borough was the most difficult to clean up; the staff realized they had not applied enough salt in that area before the snow turned to sleet, and melted snow refroze.

Snow removal: As residents and contractors remove snow from sidewalks, vehicles and parking areas, they should not be dumping it into the streets, which can bring a fine. Uhlig said over the past few years, there has been an uptick in snow being dumped into the street.

Improvements: Funk suggested that all residents who have access to off-street parking should remove their vehicles from the streets to allow streets to be cleared. Roth said street corners should be cleared to allow pedestrians to safety access sidewalks. Council member Chad Enck suggested that additional staff could be brought in to assist during a big snowstorm. He also said snow emergency routes should be enforced during big snowstorms. Roth said public works and the police department should communicate with one another when they see a resident or contractor dumping snow into the street.

Police officer: Council approved hiring Mason Pennypacker as a new police officer. He was selected from a pool of 173 candidates. Pennypacker holds a degree in criminal justice from Penn State University and completed training at the Reading Police Academy on Dec. 18.