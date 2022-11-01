When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Council unanimously agreed to reject joining a proposed EMS authority that would provide emergency medical services to residents served by Northwest EMS.

Background: Northwest EMS, which is facing financial difficulties, has stated that it has operated at a deficit for the past six years, and that these deficits have been covered by proceeds from the organization’s investments, but those investments continue to decline. The expected deficit for 2022 is over $500,000.

Council position: When contacted after the meeting via email, Borough Council President Noah Martin summarized council’s concerns with the proposed EMS authority. “While we understand the financial issues with the local EMS services, we believe there are more options to solve the problem than creating an authority to function in similar service to the area. Some of the main concerns were creating another level of government, the fees associated with the authority ($230,000 from Manheim Borough alone), as well as the rushed timeline to comply with the proposed new authority,” Martin wrote in an Oct. 26 email.

Resident comment: Wayne Olson said it’s important to have a good emergency medical service provider. He asked if the borough or Northwest EMS owns the EMS facility in Manheim. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the facility at 60 N. Colebrook St. is owned by Northwest EMS.

What’s next: After the meeting Fisher said nothing will change with regard to ambulance services next year; the possible shift from Northwest EMS to an EMS authority would have taken effect in 2024. He said the borough will be consider contracted services for 2024 offered by the new authority after it has formed as well as other EMS agencies.

Building demolition: Council awarded a $15,738 contract to Neal Enterprises to demolish the garage at 265 S. Charlotte St. Fisher said the building has been declared a safety hazard. It was condemned by borough codes officer Donna Czeiner after an inspection by a structural engineer. Fisher said a notice was provided to the property owner, and the borough will place a lien on the property to recover the costs associated with demolition.

Trash collection: Council ratified an Oct. 11 decision to reject bids for trash and recycling collection. The borough will rebid the service, and the new bids will be opened Oct. 31 with a decision to made at the Nov. 8 council meeting.