When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, June 14.

What happened: Council authorized advertising an amendment to the borough’s traffic ordinance.

Why it matters: The amendment would prohibit parking on a portion of the south side of East Gramby Street. If council adopts the ordinance, parking would be prohibited 75 feet from the intersection of East Gramby and North Main streets.

Discussion: Mayor Scot Funk said when cars park within that 75-foot area it’s difficult for larger vehicles to make the turn. Additionally, state motor vehicle code prohibits parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk. Funk said some properties in that vicinity have access to off-street parking.

What’s next: When contacted after the meeting, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said council could take action on the traffic ordinance amendment either at the July 26 or Aug. 9 meeting.

Pool study: Fisher said the Manheim Community Pool feasibility study kicked off with a public meeting May 25. Council member Jim Blanck said some people at that meeting seemed to have the impression the feasibility study was about whether to keep the pool open. The study would provide the borough with options for the pool, including recommendations for possible new features and a review of pool operations and recommendations for improvements. Fisher said a link to a survey about the pool is available for resident response on the borough’s website at manheimboro.org.

Next step: The next pool feasibility study community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored railroad station, 210 S. Charlotte St. A borough council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the same location.

Police report: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said 14 citations for parking during street sweeping were issued the week of June 6. Signs are posted on streets scheduled for street sweeping a few days prior to sweeping. Stauffer also said the department has received a $48,000 grant from Lancaster County Criminal Justice Advisory Board for the purchase of a LiveScan and mugshot capture station.