When: Manheim Council meeting, May 30.

What happened: Council agreed to submit a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant application to the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities for a sidewalk project, following a public hearing on the subject.

Details: The grant would help cover the second phase of a pedestrian-safety project to install sidewalks along the south side of East High Street from Memorial Drive to the borough line, said Jim Fisher, borough manager. The first phase, which involves installing a sidewalk on the north side of High Street, is underway and is expected to be completed mid-June, Fisher said. Cost of the first phase is $264,638. Of that, $200,000 was funded by a CDBG grant. The second phase is estimated to cost $297,000.

Emergency medical services: Fisher said the borough received a proposal from Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care Transport to provide emergency medical services to the borough beginning next year. The proposal was received immediately prior to the meeting, so he did not have time to review it. Life Lion representatives want to discuss the proposal with council during a meeting, Fisher said. Northwest EMS currently serves Manheim, but Northwest is planning to form a regional medical services authority. Citing concerns with creating another level of government and fees, council rejected joining the authority Oct. 25.

Playground removal: Council confirmed an Aug. 30 approval it made for Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to remove a playground area at its facility at 111 South Penn Street and replace it with a 30-space parking area. Council’s action was needed for work to begin on the project, since it’s been more than 90 days since the approval was granted.

Next meeting: The next council meeting will be held 7 p.m. June 13 in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim. The meeting is also livestreamed via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted on the borough’s website: www.manheimboro.org.