When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, May 10.

What happened: Marisol Maldonado, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health lead poisoning prevention program manager, shared information about Lancaster General Health’s Lead-Free Families program.

Why it matters: About 70% of homes in Manheim were built before 1978 and probably contain some form of lead, Maldonado said. The metal is toxic for children 6 and younger through broken surfaces, such as paint scrapings. She said about 200 children live in the borough.

Program details: Maldonado said Lead-Free Families wants to educate people about the dangers of lead exposure in young children and to help remediate homes. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that young children with lead poisoning may have a lowered IQ, learning disabilities, speech development problems, hearing loss and hyperactivity as well as developmental delays and behavioral health conditions. Lead-Free Families is looking for families in the borough who think they may have lead hazards in their owned or rented homes. If lead is found in the home, Lead-Free Families either will remove lead or fix the problem to make it inaccessible to anyone. Maldonado said if the home is owner-occupied and owners meet income requirements, there is no charge for the remediation effort. If the home is a rental unit, she said the owner would be responsible for 10% of the remediation fee.

Quotable: “We have a very old town; almost everything was built before 1978. If a child gets lead poisoning, there’s no cure — the effects are lifelong,” council member Carol Phillips said.

Discussion: Mayor Scot Funk said having a booth at Manheim Chamber’s First Thursday events would be a good way for Lead-Free Families to make people aware of the program and the lead issue. Donna Czeiner, the borough’s zoning and codes officer, said an inspection for lead paint issues could be incorporated into the borough’s rental inspection program and/or a home sale inspection. Council President Noah Martin said council can discuss any possible changes at upcoming meetings. Resident Donna Hlavacek said any changes would be for the benefit of children living in the borough.

Skate park: Josh Sabo, a Manheim-area resident and co-owner of Glasshouse Wineworks, said he would like to see a skate park in the borough. Sabo said Manheim is his hometown, and he’s been involved in skateboarding for about 25 years. He asked if space could be found in one of the borough’s parks to create a small skate park that could be enlarged in the future if it becomes possible. Rob Reed, co-founder of Lancaster County Skatepark Association, said the organization could work with the borough to design the park and raise funds to construct it. Martin said Sabo and Reed should discuss the skate park proposal with the borough’s parks and pool committee.

Police: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer announced that officers Kristopher Keller and Jason Riggle have been promoted to sergeant from the rank of corporal.

EMS discussion: Council continued its discussion from the April 26 meeting regarding participation in a newly proposed Northwest Emergency Services Authority to ensure continued ambulance services to residents in northwestern Lancaster County. Funk said he’s “worried about forming another authority” and the potential for continued rate increases. Council member Brad Roth said the April 26 presentation was lacking financial information, something he needs to see before making a decision to participate in the authority. While municipalities are asked to indicate their intent to become part of the authority or to contract for its services by June 1, a revised timeline indicates that municipalities have a final deadline to indicate their intent by July 29.