When: Manheim Borough Council meeting June 9.

What happened: During a virtual meeting on Zoom, council continued discussion on a preliminary proposal for an affordable housing facility presented May 26 by Landis Communities.

Why it’s important: The 50-unit two- or three-story affordable housing facility for seniors is proposed to be constructed on the site of a former quarry and landfill at 200 N. Hazel St. It would continue the mission of the aging Danner Home, which is closing after the last of 12 residents finds other accommodations.

Council discussion: Council member Chad Enck, who lives in that area, said he spoke with neighbors to gauge their reactions to the proposal. He said there were several concerns, including the possibility of the building being three stories when most of the neighborhood is single-family homes, and a large parking lot with lighting that could impact neighboring properties. With those concerns in mind, he said, he reached out to Landis Communities to ask them to examine the possibility of creating something that’s a single-story. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said Landis Communities has created a website for the proposal, landiscommunities.org/danner.

Resident concern: In a May 29 letter, resident Anne Umberger McFarland reminded council that the now defunct Raymark used the site to dump residual waste, including asbestos, from its manufacturing facility. She suggested that the site not be disturbed. Fisher said the reuse of the site has been and continues to be subject to state Department of Environmental Protection rules and regulations. Mayor Scot Funk said Landis Communities is proposing to construct the facility on a portion of the site that was not used for the dump.

What’s next: For the project to move forward, the 4.3-acre site would need to be rezoned from R-1 residential to R-4. The borough planning commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission will review the plan, with council taking action on rezoning during a public hearing.

Reopening: Fisher said he is working on several measures to reopen the borough office building for public access. The building at 15 E. High St. also houses the Manheim Community Library. A buzz-in system would allow access to the borough office and the library. He said it would limit the number of people in the building as well as serve as an additional security measure. A date for reopening has not been established.