When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Nov. 30.

What happened: Council approved a $5.83 million preliminary budget for 2022 with no tax increase

What it means: The tax rate will remain at 4.89 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $978 tax bill.

Balancing act: A projected $555,616 deficit will be offset by reserves and a projected surplus in this year’s budget. The deficit amount includes a $500,000 transfer to the capital project fund for several capital projects.

Capital projects: Those projects include a camera security system at Shearer’s Covered Bridge in Veterans Memorial Park, tennis court and softball field improvements in the park and improvements to a bay in the public works facility. Funds will also be used to provide a match for a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority to extend sidewalks along East High Street to the railroad tracks and to connect with the new walking trails in Memorial Park.

Other highlights: The borough’s donation to Northwest EMS will remain at $10,000, and the donation to the Manheim Community Library would remain at $6,300. The borough will make a one-time donation of $10,000 to the Manheim Veterans Memorial Committee for a memorial plaza in Veterans Memorial Park.

What’s next: The proposed budget is available for review at the borough office, 15 E. High St. It will also be posted online at manheimboro.org under the “Government” tab. Adoption of the 2022 budget is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Trash and recycling: The borough’s trash and recycling fee will increase to $228 per year, up from $224 this year. It is billed in installments, with billings on Jan 2 and July 1, for $114 each. A new billing system will be implemented beginning with January’s trash bills. This system will allow residents to view their accounts online, set up automatic payments and provide a low-cost ACH/debit transaction option.

Shade Tree Commission: Council agreed to continue the borough’s shade tree commission. Mayor Scot Funk said the commission was originally tasked with providing input on trees for Market Square and that task has been completed. Council member Noah Martin said he would like the commission to serve as a resource to help educate borough residents on the types of trees to plant for their specific situation. Because residents are willing to serve on the commission and share their expertise, Council President Carol Phillips said the commission should continue.

Resignations: Council accepted the resignations of Catherine Prozzillo from the shade tree commission and of Jim Williams as the borough’s representative to the Manheim Area Sewer and Water Authority.

Farm show: Council reviewed the “No Parking” signs suggested by Tracy Zimmerman and the Manheim Farm Show Committee for its parade. Since a portion of the parade route is used by elementary students walking home from school, council agreed to restrict placement of chairs along the parade route until after 4 p.m. the day of the parade. Parking will also be restricted along the parade route after 4 p.m. the day of the parade. Jay Mylin reported a record attendance for the farm show and parade in October, and he expects proceeds from food stand sales to top $200,000 though final numbers are not in. Over 160,000 milkshakes were sold by Manheim Brethren in Christ Youth Group, and over seven tons of potatoes were used at the farm show committee’s french fry stand, Mylin said.