When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, April 12.

What happened: In a 5-1 vote, council agreed to have Manheim Central School District pursue a contract to outsource school crossing guards in the borough to All City Management Services (ACMS). Council member Brad Roth cast the dissenting vote, citing concerns that the contract would increase costs to the borough.

Background: During a March 8 meeting, police Chief Joe Stauffer presented the contractor’s proposal, which would maintain the existing cost-sharing arrangement, with the district paying for six crossing guards and the borough paying for five. In the 2022-23 school year, the borough would pay $31,023 and the school district would pay $43,032. Crossing guards are currently employed by the police department. Under the new contract, Stauffer said crossing guards would be offered employment with ACMS, and their pay would increase by $1 per hour to $16.25 per hour.

Why it matters: Staffing efficiency is a consideration for the proposal to outsource crossing guards. The contractor said its program can share relief guards with other communities. Borough police officers now substitute for crossing guards who are unable to work. Stauffer said ACMS would hire and train crossing guards as well as provide administrative services, which the police department now handles.

Discussion: Council president Noah Martin said he does not see the contract for crossing guards as a five- or 10-year contract, but rather a shorter one initially. That way, the borough and the school district can see if the plan works, he said. Council member Jim Blanck said the most important thing is the safety of the kids. He said the borough shouldn’t be concerned if contracted services cost more. Roth disagreed. He said outsourcing the crossing guards will cost more, and there’s really no benefit.

Quotable: “One of our crossing guards has been with us for nearly 28 years; she’s served under four police chiefs. That seems to indicate that our current system is working. If a guard calls off, a police officer fills the spot. I don’t really see the benefit of the contract. I like to look out for the taxpayers and consider how our budget will absorb the increased cost that will come with the contract,” Roth said.

Pool study: Council agreed to engage aquatic planning and design firm Counsilman-Hunsaker at a cost of $32,450 to conduct a pool feasibility study to assess the future of the Manheim Community Pool. Due to the need for extensive and costly repairs, the pool will not open this year and is closed indefinitely. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the consultant indicated the study would be completed in September.

Ambulance: Northwest EMS is exploring options to rescue the financially struggling ambulance service, and one option is to form a regional authority. Roth said he attended a Penn Township meeting on April 11 where a draft resolution to form the authority was discussed. He said he has concerns about a regional authority that would create another level of government. He pointed out that Warwick Emergency Services does not seem to have a financial issue. Roth said the Northwest EMS proposal would levy a fee on each household, and a fee structure would be set up for business and commercial enterprises as well as retirement communities. He said at this point he has a lot of questions about the proposal.