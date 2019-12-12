When: Council meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: Council adopted a $5.26 million budget for 2020 and set the real estate tax rate at 4.89 mills. A projected $17,471 deficit will be offset by reserves and a projected surplus from this year’s budget.
What it means: The budget contains a 5% tax hike, increasing the millage rate from 4.64 to 4.89. This equates to an increase of $50 for a property assessed at $200,000, bringing the total tax bill to $978.
Highlights: There’s a projected increase of 5.3% in overall revenue, and a projected 4.87% increase in expenses. The borough’s donation to Northwest EMS will double from $5,000 in 2019 to $10,000 in 2020. Projected income from Manheim Community Pool is $110,000, while expenditures are estimated at $242,000 under a new contract with Lancaster Family YMCA.
Pool rates: Council set the 2020 rates for the Manheim Community Pool, with a daily admission fee of $10 for everyone 5 and over. Admission after 4 p.m. will be $5. A cap of six daily passes per season was set, but saved receipts may be applied toward the purchase of a season pass. A Sunday Family Fun Day pass for two adults and up to three children will be available for $20, but this may only be used once per season for the family.
Capital projects: The borough plans to collaborate with Penn Township to resurface South Oak Street from the bridge near Hostetter Road to Fruitville Pike. A deteriorated storm culvert on New Charlotte Street. will be replaced. Stormwater improvements are planned for the intersection of North Linden and East High streets to eliminate ponding that occurs when it rains.
Other matters: Council President Carol Phillips recognized retiring members Jean Gates and Elaine Leech. Each served a four-year term beginning in 2016.