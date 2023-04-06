When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 28.

What happened: During the meeting, council President Noah Martin announced the Manheim Community Pool will not open to the public this season due to staffing issues.

Why it matters: Council had hoped to open the lap pool to the public during weekends and holidays. The borough had contracted with the YMCA of the Roses to manage pool operations, including staffing. However, the YMCA recently said it is not able to provide staffing.

Background: The high cost of repairs needed to fully open all of the pools in the outdoor complex resulted in its closure to the public last season. Manheim Summer Swim Team used the lap pool for its practices and swim meets. The swim team provides its own lifeguards and pays for use of the pool. During a Sept. 13 meeting, council had agreed that the swim team could use the lap pool again for the 2023 season.

Pool plan: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the YMCA will determine if partnering with the borough to manage the pool in the future makes sense in light of major upgrades and improvements. He anticipates having definitive answers later this year.

Playground equipment: Council agreed to accept a donation of playground equipment from Manheim Central School District. The equipment is at the former Stiegel Elementary School, 3 S. Hazel St. The borough’s public works staff would remove the equipment, which would then be placed in one of the borough parks. Council President Noah Martin suggested moving the equipment to Swan Park along the Chiques Creek at Hazel and Stiegel streets.

What’s next: The park and pool committee will discuss possible locations for the playground equipment during its April 11 meeting.

Paving contract: Council rejected a bid from JVI Group because of a clerical error and awarded a $231,068 contract for paving to Martin Paving Inc. The contract includes paving East and West Gramby streets, South Veterans Alley, Dover Street and Old Colebrook Street.

Bank accounts: Council agreed to transfer the borough’s liquid fuels, capital and American Rescue Plan Act accounts from Fulton Bank to Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust and transfer $2 million from its general fund account at Fulton Bank to its PLGIT general fund account. Fisher said the moves allow the borough to take advantage of PLGIT’s higher interest rates.