When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Andrea Black, Manheim Community Library director, asked council to increase its annual contribution to the library from $6,300 this year to $7,000 in 2022. The library is housed on the second floor of the borough office building at 15. E. High St.

Why it’s important: Black said the library is facing a nearly $31,000 deficit in 2022 due to a combination of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is an anticipated decrease of $15,000 in funding from the Friends of the Manheim Community Library because they were not able to host fundraising events. There’s also a decrease in revenue of nearly $3,000 from late fees or fines for overdue materials because the library did not collect fees from the time it shut down in March 2020 until mid-January. Although the library received a one-time $15,000 donation from Manheim Central School District in 2019, it did not receive one this year or in 2020.

What it means: Black said funds budgeted for adding to the library’s collection and a reduction in staff would be required to make up for the $31,000 shortfall.

What’s next: Council Vice President Brad Roth, who chairs the finance committee, said the committee will consider the library’s request for additional funds as it works on the 2022 budget.

Compensation for council members: Council discussed possible compensation for council members. Mayor Scot Funk said he receives $240 annually for serving as mayor, which he donates to the police department’s K-9 fund; he would like to see council members receive compensation as well. He said in addition to attending council meetings, the position of council member involves other time. He suggested a salary of $1,200 for council members, saying it may help attract people to serve on council. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the state Borough Code stipulates compensation would affect any newly elected council member or a current council member when he or she is elected to a new term.

Council discussion: Council president Carol Phillips said she is opposed to providing compensation to council members. Council member Bryan Howett said he could see both sides of the issue.

Quotable: “There is a thought that if you put a value on the position of council member it may attract more people to the position. However, it is a volunteer position and it does involve a time commitment,” Howett said.

What’s next: Council will continue the discussion at the Oct. 26 meeting. Roth said he would like to have a decision in order to firm up the preliminary 2022 budget. He said the first draft of the preliminary budget would be presented to council during the Nov. 10 meeting. Action would be taken on a proposed budget on Nov. 30 with final adoption scheduled for Dec. 14.

New billing system: Council approved an expenditure of $11,695 to switch to a billing company, Munibilling, for trash bills. The fee includes a one-time fee of $4,995 for data conversion, setup, testing and training, plus an annual fee of $6,700. Residents could login into their accounts to see payment history, set up how they want to get bills and set up automatic payments with credit cards or bank debits. The options of paying either by mail, the drop box at the borough office or in-person at the borough office will continue to be offered.