When: Commissioners reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Barry Kauffman and Allison Troy were sworn in as new commissioners. Sam Mecum and Tom O’Brien were elected board president and vice president, respectively.
Appointments: The board made 27 appointments, including J. Dwight Yoder, of Gibble, Kraybill & Hess LLC, as board solicitor, rather than reappointing Stacey Morgan Brubaker.
Quotable: “I don’t know why (Brubaker) was terminated,” said Commissioner Donna DiMeo, the sole Republican on the board, who cast the only dissenting vote.
Board comments: Kauffman said he ran on a pledge for more open government and that he was looking into having meetings recorded and available to watch online. Troy said government works best when everyone is part of the conversation.
Background: Kauffman and Troy, defeated former Commissioners Albert Kling and David Heck, both Republicans.
Announcements: O’Brien said the board plans to establish three new councils: one to meet the needs of senior citizens, another for farmers to preserve farmland and the third for sustainability of clean water and air. O’Brien proposed holding monthly Saturday morning Coffee with the Commissioners, at the municipal office or the Manheim Township Library, for people who have issues but are not comfortable speaking at meetings. He hopes to have the program up and running by the third week in February.
What’s next: The board will meet at the library at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, when Stoner Farm on Eden Road will be on the agenda. Keystone Custom Homes has proposed building 106 single-family homes on 56.7 acres of land.
Also: At the Jan. 27 meeting, the board will discuss a proposal to amend the zoning ordinance to prohibit retail gun shops within 1,000 feet of any elementary school property.