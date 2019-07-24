- When: Commissioners meeting, July 22.
- What happened: At a meeting that lasted just 10 minutes, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to prohibit the location and operation of video gaming terminals in the municipality, in accordance with a new state law. Commissioner David Heck was absent.
- Payment in lieu of taxes: Landis Homes Retirement Community donated $18,000 to the township in lieu of taxes not paid on some tax-exempt properties.
- National Night Out: The annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Overlook Park. It will feature a new bicycle registration program.
- Hands-on House runs: The 16th annual half-marathon and 10K and 5K runs will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 28. Keens, Kissel Hill, Landis Valley and East Oregon roads will be closed, along with one lane of Kissel Hill Road from East Oregon Road to the Keens Road intersection.
- Long’s Park Arts Festival: The board approved a request to hang a banner on Lititz Pike at Stauffer Mansion promoting the 41st annual festival. The festival will be held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.
- Executive session: Board President Albert Kling announced the board met before the meeting for updates on library funding and the settlement of a lawsuit.
- Also: Manager-Secretary Sean Molchany announced that renovations will begin soon on Jaycee Park, 1026 Edgemoor Court.
Manheim commissioners prohibit video gaming terminals in township
More Headlines
- Mueller: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice
- Lancaster County woman charged with stealing more than $150k from mother-in-law
- Video highlights of the Phillies 3-2, 15-inning win over the Tigers
- Here are the details for the Eagles' and Steelers' training camps
- Settlement reached in civil suit filed after 8-year-old drowned at DoubleTree Resort at Willow Valley
- 'Stick together': Family grieves loss of mother and daughter killed in Lancaster stabbing [video]
- Paxton outlasts Ephrata in pitchers' duel for PA American Legion Region 4 baseball title
- Girls Track and Field: Here are LNP's 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League all-stars
- Boys Track and Field: Here are LNP's 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League all-stars
- Lancaster County's special emergency response team arrests man on parole violation
- Meet the L-L League football head coaches for upcoming 2019 season