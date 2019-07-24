Township meeting logo
  • When: Commissioners meeting, July 22.
  • What happened: At a meeting that lasted just 10 minutes, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to prohibit the location and operation of video gaming terminals in the municipality, in accordance with a new state law. Commissioner David Heck was absent.
  • Payment in lieu of taxes: Landis Homes Retirement Community donated $18,000 to the township in lieu of taxes not paid on some tax-exempt properties.
  • National Night Out: The annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Overlook Park. It will feature a new bicycle registration program.
  • Hands-on House runs: The 16th annual half-marathon and 10K and 5K runs will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 28. Keens, Kissel Hill, Landis Valley and East Oregon roads will be closed, along with one lane of Kissel Hill Road from East Oregon Road to the Keens Road intersection.
  • Long’s Park Arts Festival: The board approved a request to hang a banner on Lititz Pike at Stauffer Mansion promoting the 41st annual festival. The festival will be held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.
  • Executive session: Board President Albert Kling announced the board met before the meeting for updates on library funding and the settlement of a lawsuit.
  •  Also: Manager-Secretary Sean Molchany announced that renovations will begin soon on Jaycee Park, 1026 Edgemoor Court.