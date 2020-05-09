When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 7.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a motion that would allow Manheim Township’s COVID-19 response to go from Action Level 3 to Action Level 2 effective May 29. The board is scheduled to finalize the measure at the next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11.

Why it’s important: The municipal building would be open to the public for tax collection and use of the meeting room. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required. The restricted opening of the municipal building also means it can be used as a polling place for the June 2 primary election, with certain safety protocols.

Public comment: Victor Hurst, co-owner of Oregon Dairy, said the dairy’s restaurant, which is now closed, will be used as a primary voting place instead of Landis Homes. Hurst attended the meeting remotely, as did Commissioners Donna DiMeo, Barry Kauffman, Tom O’Brien and Allison Troy.

Taxes: Board President Sam Mecum clarified that the base period for real estate tax collection may be moved to Nov. 30, rather than June 30, to be in line with the county because Manheim Township and Lancaster County taxes are invoiced on the same bill.

Police report: Chief Tom Rudzinski said the doors to the lobby of the police office will open on May 11 and the department will resume finger printing.

Other business: Mecum wrote in an email that the board met in executive session after the meeting to discuss an option for reopening the compost park at an annual cost of $16,000, as opposed to $45,000 per year with an attendant on-site. The option would allow for remote payments on a refillable card, something like E-Z Pass, with an electronic gate.