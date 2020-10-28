When: Manheim commissioners meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Robert Bowman, president of Charter Homes, asked the board for a measure that could save thousands of dollars in flood insurance for the owners of four new homes that were built in a floodplain in the Grandview Heights section of the township. The commissioners would need to sign a letter of map revision — required when a structure is built in a floodplain — for the Grandview Strand homes on the former Gammache farm.

Background: Bowman said the floodplain was filled in before the homes were built on Edgemoor Court, but the municipality needs to sign a community acknowledgement form before the Federal Emergency Management Authority can eliminate the flood insurance requirement.

What’s next: Board President Sam Mecum said the issue should be on the agenda for the next meeting, giving the board some time to look into it.

Township manager/secretary: The board has heard from a recruiting firm and is waiting to hear from others to fill the township’s top administrative post. Commissioners announced on Oct. 12 plans to replace manager Sean Molchany by January. During public comment, resident Calvin Flury Jr. again objected to the transition. He asked Mecum for more information, which Mecum declined to answer as a violation of confidentiality.

Executive session: The board met in executive session before the meeting to discuss a personnel issue, though the board did not provide specific details.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Business news: The board unanimously approved a request to subdivide the interior of the building at 1400 Manheim Pike, with Barstools & Billiards on one side and York Indoor Golf on the other. The board unanimously approved a request to divide the former Radio Shack at 1651 Lititz Pike, in the Lancaster Shopping Center, into spaces for two stores.

Overlook golf success: Tom O’Brien, vice president of the board, said golf earnings at Overlook Park were the bright spot in his report. He said the golf course has earned $1.9 million, $64,000 more than expected; the driving range, $121,000, also more than expected. Greens fees were up as well.

Volunteers needed: The General Municipal Authority is looking for two volunteers to fill vacancies on the board that monitors and oversees water and sewer infrastructure and sets tapping fees. It meets at 7:30 a.m. on the third Friday in January, April, July and October at the municipal office, 1840 Municipal Drive.

2020-21 budget: The board will hold its annual budget meeting at 8 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Stoner Barn in Overlook Park.

Citizens’ Police Advisory Committee: The board has postponed appointing volunteers to the committee until its next meeting on Nov. 9.