When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 13.

What happened: Township Manager/Secretary Sean Molchany discussed the compost park, which has been closed since April 11. Until then, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the park remained one of the last ones open in the county. It was also free of charge and getting out of hand. Commissioner Tom O’Brien said he was there about 3 p.m. April 11 and saw 42 vehicles in line.

Comment: “We were receiving from all over the county and beyond, in violation of the permit,” Molchany said. “We either shut it down or it would cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

What’s next: Molchany asked the board to offer ideas when they meet again about what they want. “We have to find a way to keep it open to the public,” O’Brien said.

Meeting attendance: Commissioner Donna DiMeo was absent, three commissioners and many residents attended the meeting via phone.

Brooklawn Phase II: Greg Strausser, of Strausser Surveying and Engineering Inc., said the dirt pile behind homes on Dolly Drive will go away as part of the project, with 46 single-family homes. Also Bonnie Drive will be extended to connect with Delp Road. The board unanimously approved the subdivision and land development plan.

Advisory committees: The board appointed Brenda Kauffman as chair and Christopher Steuer, Jerry Lee Miller, Jane Druce and Carol Gifford as members of the sustainability advisory committee; and Laurence E. Carroll as chair, Jim F. Bohan as vice chair and Alan P. Hawkins as a member of the senior citizens advisory committee. More residents are needed to serve on these committees.

Police report: Chief Tom Rudzinski said crimes have all but stopped, crashes are down almost 50% and calls are down since the stay-at-home orders have been in place because of the coronavirus outbreak. “Basically, our business has dried up,” he said. “What’s gone down the most are emergency management services and crashes. They’re being replaced by domestic and animal complaints.”