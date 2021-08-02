Editor’s note: This meeting took place before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on masks, issued July 27.

When: Manheim Central school board meeting July 26.

What happened: After hearing comments from parents about allowing parental choice for student COVID-19 vaccinations and mask wearing, the board approved a health and safety plan that does not require students or staff to wear face coverings or to be vaccinated.

More context: The district’s goal is to resume pre-COVID-19 measures in schools and school activities. The district plans to have all schools open for in-person instruction five days a week. Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said students or staff who wish to wear face coverings may do so, though face masks are not required. Also, she said the district has no plans for restrictions or physical distancing measures. Staff, students and visitors to school buildings should self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to school or work.

Parent discussion: “We as parents expect that masks and vaccines will be optional for students and teachers,” said Rebecca Glass, a parent of four children in the district and a member of MC Parents for Change. “There is an election coming up and several school board members are up for reelection,” she said. Shari Herr, a nurse and a mom of fifth and eighth graders, said in an email she experienced two COVID-19 outbreaks in her workplace. She urged the board to get back to education and to allow parents a choice in deciding to mask their children. In an email that was read during the meeting, Stacia Brandt, a mother of a son in second grade and a daughter who just graduated, urged the board to not require masks in the upcoming school year. She said masking is abusive both mentally and physically, and there may be long-term impacts on children’s social skills after a year of wearing masks in school.

Quotable: “The CDC does not make laws,” Brandt’s email said. “I will choose what is right for my child. I will choose how to parent. Put the control and decision making back in the hands of parents.”

Board discussion: Superintendent Peter Aiken said the district’s health and safety plan is intended to keep the decision-making about masks and vaccines local. School board member John Nied said everyone’s comfort level is different, and it’s important the district’s plan consider that.

High school: Alexis Baker, the district’s facilities director, reported the renovation project at the high school has begun and is on schedule. The start of the year will be staggered due to the construction project. The first day of school for grades 10 and 12 will be Aug. 30. The first day of school for grades nine and 11 will be Aug. 31.