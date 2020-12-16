When: Manheim Central School District board meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: The board approved updates to both the academic health and safety plan and the athletic health and safety plan.

Why it’s important: The plans detail measures the district is taking to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers, athletes, coaches and staff.

Academic plan: Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said the changes reflect the latest guidance from the state departments of Health and Education. She said they do not reflect Gov. Tom Wolf’s Dec. 10 orders since those orders are temporary and are intended to last until Jan. 4. Key updates to the academic plan include requiring face coverings to be worn in physical education classes and outdoors during recess; removal of shields as an option for face coverings; and allowing mask breaks indoors or outdoors as long as students are socially distanced. The plan also reflects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance on quarantine time frames.

Athletic plan: The key change to the athletic plan is the requirement for athletes, coaches and staff to wear face coverings. Flannery said although sports are on hold right now due to the governor’s Dec. 10 order, the athletic plan has been updated so the district is ready to resume sports in January.

Website information: Flannery said there is a section on the district’s website, manheimcentral.org, for COVID-19. Among the information is a 14-day rolling count of active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases per school building, and the status of each school.

Change in sale agreement: An amendment to the terms of the sale of 101 S. Penn St. to Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 was approved. The sale price of the building, which houses the district’s Next Step program, remains at $210,000. The settlement date has been changed to no later than June 30, 2021, to allow the program to remain in the building this school year. It will be shifted to a building at 310 E. Adele Ave. for the 2021-22 school year. The Adele Avenue building was purchased by the district in September.

Swim team: The board approved a $17,500 contract with the Lititz recCenter for the swim team’s use of the pool during this school year. There is a $234 increase over last school year’s amount.