When: Manheim Central School Board meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: The board approved the purchase of a residential property next to the high school to house the district’s Next Step program. Purchase price for the property at 310 E. Adele Ave., Manheim, is $295,000.

Why it’s important: The program helps students with disabilities in their final year of high school prepare to transition from school to work and independent living.

Background: The program is presently housed at 101 S. Penn St. beside the former H.C. Burgard Elementary School. The elementary school was purchased by Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit-13 in June. Superintendent Pete Aiken said IU-13 is interested in purchasing the Next Step house on Penn Street.

New location: Business Manager Bryan Howett said the program’s new location beside the high school would give Next Step students access to the high school cafeteria and nurse.

What’s next: Settlement for the Adele Avenue property will likely happen by the end of the month. Funds for the purchase and closing costs would come from the district’s capital fund. The board is expected to take action on the sale of 101 N. Penn St. to IU-13 at the Sept. 14 meeting.

New school year: High school Principal Josh Weitzel, middle school Principal Krystle Nemeth, Baron Elementary Principal Mike Pyle and Doe Run Elementary Principal Art Paynter all reported the first week went well and students were excited to return to school after nearly a six-month absence from the buildings. Because more parents are driving students to school this year, the middle school and the two elementary schools will be making slight changes to their student drop-off procedures to eliminate backups on nearby streets.

Quotable: “The first day, it was like we never skipped a beat. The kids were excited to be back in school and have been really good about wearing face coverings,” Nemeth said.

COVID-19 case: Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said a staff member at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19. She said the district was informed of the situation late in the evening Monday, Sept. 7, and attempted to reach the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The district sent an email to families of middle school students about the positive result.

Protocols: As a precautionary measure, students who had contact with that staff member did not attend school Sept. 8, and the classroom was deep-cleaned. Flannery said on Sept. 8 the health department indicated that since the staff member maintained a distance of 6 feet or more from students and was not in direct contact with students for more than 15 minutes prior to the positive test result, students could return to the classroom Sept. 9.

Other business: The board honored deceased school board member Leonard Szpara with a moment of silence in his memory and approved a special resolution detailing his contributions to the community. The board extended their condolences to his family. Szpara was an active school board member at the time in his death on Aug. 21. The board is seeking a community member to fill Szpara’s vacant seat.