When: Manheim Central school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: The board approved two items relating to commencement during a virtual meeting held via Zoom. The list of candidates for graduation and plans for an in-person ceremony for the Class of 2020 were approved.

Commencement details: The commencement ceremony will be held Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, at Elden Rettew Stadium. High school Principal Joshua Weitzel said students will sign up for time slots. They will receive 10 tickets for family, and they and their family will be at the stadium at that time. Each student will be the only student in the stadium as he or she receives the diploma. The program will be livestreamed. Portions of the program will be prerecorded including student speeches and the recognition of valedictorian and salutatorian. Remarks by Superintendent Peter Aiken and Weitzel also will be prerecorded. Manheim Central alumnus Joshua Enck, Class of 1994, will deliver an address to the class. Dennis Enck, Manheim Central Class of 1970, will induct the Class of 2020 into the alumni association. Both of these will be prerecorded.

Quotable: “We want to make this a special event for the students, and yet follow social distancing guidelines. We’ve asked students and families not to congregate either inside or outside of the stadium,” Weitzel said. “I had been feeling so, so sad for the seniors for what they’ve lost this year. Thanks to Mr. Weitzel and school administrators, we have a creative plan we can be proud of,” school board member Rebecca Glass said.

Budget: The proposed final 2020-21 budget was approved. The $56.7 million budget comes without a tax increase. A $1.524 million deficit will be offset by a transfer from the district's reserves. Because of the deficit, the district's $44 million project to renovate the high school has been placed on a six-month hold.

Discussion: Prior to approving the proposed budget, school board members voiced concerns about the deficit and impacts of possible COVID-19 mitigation efforts as school reopens in the fall. Business Manager Bryan Howett said the district anticipates receiving about $380,000 from the pandemic Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act but said that may be offset by a reduction in funding from the state Department of Education. Several school board members asked if the budget could be reopened when the district receives more information about COVID-19 mitigation requirements and the cost of those requirements. Howett said currently there is no procedure to reopen a school budget.

What's next: Final adoption of the 2020-21 budget is slated for Monday, June 22.