When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Aug. 23.

What happened: Superintendent Pete Aiken tabled an update on the high school renovation project after a nearly five-hour meeting discussing the district’s mask-optional policy for students and staff.

High school project: The high school is located at 400 Adele Ave. The $55.43 million multi-year renovation project began after the end of school in June. The project includes a new cafeteria wing, new gym and bleachers, additional space for the administration area, upgrades to the lobby and auditorium, reconfiguring hallways and relocating classroom areas including agricultural education classrooms, repaving the student parking lot and a new sign at Adele and Hershey avenues. Construction will be completed in phases to minimize disruption to students. Ten modular classrooms have been brought in to house classrooms that are being renovated.

What’s next: Aiken said the update on the project would be presented during the board’s Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. He said the meeting location could be changed to the Middle School auditorium to accommodate a large crowd. Information about the meeting and its location will be posted on the district’s website.

Other business: The board approved an agreement with Aimee Ketchum to provide access for the digital STEM Starts Now early child development program to parents and young children. Cost for the 2021-22 school year is $2,000.

Ag advisory board: The school board appointed members to the Manheim Local Agriculture Advisory Board. They are Jeff Bender, Alyssa Collins, Nevin Dourte, Jay Gainer, Barry Geib, Earl Geib, Jay Gainer, Jeremy Haldeman, Galen and Lilli Ann Kopp, Shane Martin, Ronald Miller, Doreen Shearer, Dave Stehman, Ryan and Tracy Zimmerman, Superintendent Peter Aiken, High School principal Joshua Weitzel, High School assistant principal and administrator for career exploration Keisha McCauley and school board member Mike Clair were all appointed to a three-year term on the advisory board. The board serves as a resource and curriculum adviser for the high school’s agricultural education department.