When: Manheim Central school board meeting, April 24.

What happened: The board appointed Robert Creighton to the board to replace Edward Frick, who resigned March 27 because he is moving from the district.

Vote breakdown: Board members Mike Clair, Steve Bushey, Charles Gearhart, Matt Linder, Andy Sensenig and Jennifer Walker voted to appoint Creighton. Amy Beachy and Pat McGeehan voted to appoint the other candidate interviewed, Elizabeth Valdez.

Term: Creighton’s appointed term is through Dec. 4. After the meeting, Bryan Howett, chief finance officer, said Creighton’s name will appear on the May 16 primary ballot as one of the choices for school director for the next term.

Bio: A Rapho Township resident, Creighton is technical sales director at Alium Batteries, a lithium battery manufacturer. He had previously submitted an application to fill one of two vacant seats in September 2020. He said the success of the district’s students is important to him, and he’s looking forward to working with the board. Creighton carries on a family tradition of service to the community. His father, the late Tom Creighton, served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 37th District. He also had served as a Rapho Township supervisor and judge of elections.

Bus safety: Amy Flannery, assistant superintendent, gave an update on school bus safety along Lancaster Road (Route 72). Dan Ranck, who lives at 1530 Lancaster Road, Manheim, spoke to the board at the last two meetings about motorists failing to stop for school buses with red lights flashing and the stop arm extended.

Solutions: Flannery said the district continues to work with local police departments on the issue. She said Northern Regional Police Department conducted 24 enforcement details during March, specifically for school bus violations in the 1400 block of Lancaster Road. During that time, officers observed two motorists failing to stop for school buses with red lights flashing and the stop arm extended. Both drivers were cited. Additionally, the school’s bus contractor, Joseph C. Graybill Inc., has added enhanced lighting on the stop signs on the stop arm of the school buses.

What’s next: Flannery said the district contacted Penn Township to request that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation place a “School Bus Stop Ahead” sign in the area, and engineers are evaluating options for the township’s board to consider.

Budget: Howett said the district is on track to end the current year with a much smaller deficit than was originally expected. When the board adopted the 2022-23 budget in June, a $439,180 deficit was forecast, and funds from the district’s reserves would be utilized to balance the budget. However, Howett said the March figures indicate the deficit would be $69,063.

Timeline: The board will discuss the 2023-24 budget during a May 1 budget workshop. Members will take action on a preliminary budget May 15, and the final 2023-24 budget will be adopted during the June 19 meeting.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 1 in the district office at 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will be livestreamed.